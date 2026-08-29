Bombay HC declines plea by cab drivers as state govt grants one-year time to learn Marathi language

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court on Saturday declined a petition filed by four cab drivers seeking a stay on the Maharashtra government's Marathi language mandate as it was informed about the Devendra Fadnavis government’s decision to extend the timeline to learn the language by a year. During the hearing of the matter, additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan told a bench of acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the government has decided to extend the time given to auto rickshaw and taxi drivers to learn the language by one year.

Bombay High Court says it accepted the statement of govt

The Bombay High Court said it has accepted the statement and disposed of the petition. The development comes as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the timeline extension after a delegation met him on Thursday, halting immediate action against non-Marathi drivers and giving them more time to learn the language.

As per the public interest litigation (PIL), filed through advocate Vivek Shukla, said the government notification dated August 12 was violative of the fundamental rights of citizens.

Who file PIL in Bombay HC?

The petitioners - Mohd Kasim Ahmad, Mohd. Tauseef Shaikh, Siyad Ahamad, and Sadik Nasir Ali Khan, had claimed that the rule violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom to carry on trade and profession) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution and is ultra vires the Motor Vehicles Act, which does not prescribe any language requirement for driving licences.

The plea in the court stated that the Motor Vehicles Act confers no power upon the State Government to prescribe working knowledge of any language as a qualification for a driver, as a condition of a badge, or as a condition of a permit, and confers no power to suspend or revoke a badge on such a ground.

The plea further added that lakhs of poor and migrant drivers, including themselves, face the imminent threat of suspension of badges and cancellation of permits, due to the implementation of the "working knowledge" of Marathi rule, which they said will affect their livelihoods.

Moreover, the petition also requested the high court to stay the implementation of the decision. Earlier, the BJP-led state government had announced in April that non-Marathi drivers must learn basic Marathi, and set a deadline of August 15 while organising Marathi classes for them.

With inputs from PTI

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