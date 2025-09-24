Mumbai weather update: Light rain expected today, rainfall to intensify from Sept 27, check full forecast Mumbai weather: The IMD said Mumbai will see generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with no warnings issued. The city on Thursday is expected to witness similar conditions, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering at 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the city. But as the week progresses, the intensity is predicted to rise significantly.

Orange alert issued for September 27

The weather office said Mumbai and its neighbouring districts will witness a fresh spell of heavy rain and issued an orange alert for September 27, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places across Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

The IMD said Mumbai will see generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with no warnings issued. The city on Thursday is expected to witness similar conditions, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering at 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy rain likely on Friday in Mumbai

However, another spell of heavy rain is likely on Friday under cloudy skies, for which the IMD has again sounded caution. But the weekend on September 27 and 28 is expected to see heavy rainfall.

It should be noted that light to moderate rains were recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday and the rain recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 28 mm and 17 mm, respectively. The total rains recorded this season so far by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 1959 mm and 2920 mm, respectively.

Heavy rains recorded in Latur: One dead, several roads closed

Because of heavy rains, a farmer died of electrocution and more than 40 roads and bridges were submerged, while 25 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Latur district of central Maharashtra over the last few days, officials said on Tuesday.

Latur district recorded an average of 35.3 mm rainfall on Monday. On Tuesday, among the tehsils, Latur recorded the highest rainfall at 61.5 mm.

With this, the district has already received 224.5 mm rain so far in September against the expected average of 138.8 mm. Since June 1, cumulative rainfall has touched 783 mm, which is 118 per cent f the season's normal (663.8 mm), they said.

More than 40 roads and bridges across tehsils, including Ausa, Nilanga, Chakur, Ahmedpur, and Udgir, were submerged, forcing suspension of vehicular traffic. Bus services on several routes were cancelled due to submergence of bridges, according to officials.

