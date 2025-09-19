Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for several districts today, these areas to be effected Maharashtra weather: The IMD warned of heavy rains for the next three days, and there are indications that the effect of rains will continue during the Navratri period as well in Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains for several districts in Maharashtra. As per the forecast from the IMD, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, while Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg could see moderate showers. However, the rainfall intensity is expected to be slightly reduced in the Konkan region,

IMD predicts heavy rains for next three days in Maharashtra

The weather office has also warned of heavy rains for the next three days, and there are indications that the effect of rains will continue during the Navratri period as well in Maharashtra.

Right now because of the formation of a low pressure area in Marathwada, heavy showers have been predicted due to the winds blowing from there towards the Arabian Sea and South India.

Drizzle has started in Mumbai and its suburbs since this morning and the weather office said moderate rains are expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts as well.

According to the weather department's forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in 10 districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Ghatmatha, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli, Nagpur, Nandurbar and Wardha, accompanied by thundershowers and strong winds.

Maharashtra rains: Check areas to be affected

Palghar

Thane

Mumbai

Raigad

Ratnagiri

Sindhudurg

Heavy rains predicted for West Bengal

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted heavy rains in the northern part of West Bengal till September 20 because of upper air circulation over east Bihar and strong moisture incursion.

In south Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with thunderstorms and lightning and at a few places in some districts till September 22, the IMD said.

The weather office said, heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 20.

Apart from this, Malda in north Bengal received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 34 mm, followed by Alipurduar at 31 mm, the Met data said.