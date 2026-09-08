Rajpal Yadav moves SC against Delhi HC order, court says deposit Rs 5 crore or go to jail

New Delhi:

Actor Rajpal Yadav has approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order, shortly before the deadline for him to surrender was set to expire. The court has asked him to pay a sum of Rs 5 crore by tomorrow, September 9, or serve a jail term again.

SC asks Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore or face jail term

The Supreme Court has directed Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Supreme Court Registry by tomorrow. The court has made it clear that he will get relief only if the amount is deposited. If he fails to do so, he will have to go to jail.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter next on September 15.

Rajpal Yadav faces major financial setback

In July, Rajpal Yadav faced another legal setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in a cheque bounce case. The actor was sentenced to three months in jail. He was earlier granted bail on March 18, 2026.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore in each of the seven cases against Rajpal. This takes the total fine to Rs 7.35 crore. If he fails to pay the fine, his imprisonment could be extended to six months.

All the sentences will run concurrently. This means Rajpal will have to spend a total of three months in jail. As per the court's order, Rs 1 crore 4 lakh 75 thousand from the fine in each case will be given to the complainant. The remaining Rs 25,000 in each case will go to the State.

What is Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case?

The case is linked to alleged unpaid dues from Rajpal's 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not perform well at the box office. The loan reportedly taken to finance the project continued to accumulate interest over the years.

Before surrendering to the Tihar Jail authorities, Rajpal had spoken about the financial and emotional strain caused by the long-running case. He said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own." (Sir, what should I do? I don't have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)

Following his arrest, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and several others reportedly came forward to offer financial assistance to the actor.

Rajpal was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrers Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.

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Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property faces auction over Rs 16.61 crore bank dues