Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts cloudy sky, moderate rain till August 4, check full forecast As per the weather forecast, Mumbai on Wednesday is expected to see a few spells of intense rain before it subsides.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted cloudy sky and moderate rain for Mumbai city till August 4. In the wake of this forecast, Mumbai residents might see a respite from heavy rain.

Apart from this, there is no alert for rain this week as of now. During last week, the excessive rain in Maharashtra led to flood-like situation and waterlogging in several places. Commuters were forced to move through submerged roads, wait long hours in traffic jams in Mumbai and Pune.

As per the weather forecast, Mumbai on Wednesday is expected to see a few spells of intense rain before it subsides.

According to Akashwani Mumbai, the city is set to witness rain in most places in Vidarbha and Konkan (where Mumbai is located).

Mumbai weather: Check 7-day forecast

30 July: It is expected to be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain expected.

31 July: In Mumbai, cloudy conditions will continue with moderate rain likely.

1 August: The sky in Mumbai is expected to be generally cloudy with moderate rainfall.

2 August: As per the weather update, moderate rain will persist under cloudy skies.

3 August: Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of rain or thunderstorms.

4 August: Rain is expected under cloudy conditions. No official weather warnings issued.