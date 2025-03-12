Mumbai weather: IMD issues heatwave warning as city records 40 degrees Celsius, check BMC guidelines Mumbai heatwave: The city recorded its first near 40 degrees temperature on Tuesday, and the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees, which was 6.8 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warning for Mumbai, and other places as the city recorded its first near 40 degrees temperature on Tuesday. The weather office has also issued warning to Thane, Palghar, Raigad (Navi Mumbai) and Ratnagiri. As per the weather department, hot and humid conditions will continue in parts of Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane and Raigad.

Mumbai weather: IMD issues heatwave warning

It should be noted that the IMD issued a heatwave advisory for the city for the second time in two weeks.

The development comes as the city recorded its first near 40 degrees temperature on Tuesday and the IMD recorded maximum temperatures of 39.2 degrees, which was 6.8 degrees above normal.

IMD Colaba also recorded day temperatures of 38 degrees, which was 6.9 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures on Tuesday were 25 degrees and 23.8 degrees, which were 2.8 degrees and 3.7 degrees above normal, respectively.

The IMD in its regular forecast for Wednesday said that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely in the city.

Mumbai heatwave: BMC issues health guidelines

In the meantime, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines, appealing to residents to stay hydrated and take other precautions to avoid adverse impacts of soaring temperatures.

The BMC also listed "Do's and Dont's" for residents in accordance with guidelines formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The civic body said currently some parts of Maharashtra, including Greater Mumbai, are experiencing a heatwave as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast and this situation may continue till March 11.

"Similarly, such situations may occur frequently in the months of March and April.

In the backdrop of the frequent occurrence of heatwaves, guidelines are issued on what citizens should and should not do during this period," the release said.

The BMC has advised residents to drink adequate water even if not feeling thirsty, wear light weight, loose cotton clothes, wear sunglasses, footwears and carry umbrellas while stepping out of homes/ offices to deal with heat-related discomfort, and avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, or cold drinks, among other measures.