Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert, high tide warning as heavy showers expected | Check forecast The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, warning of heavy rainfall and a high tide of 4.34 metres around 10:27 am on Monday. Intermittent showers have continued since morning, and the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Monday, warning of heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the region. Rainfall has been intermittent since early morning, with some areas witnessing intense showers. Alongside the rain advisory, a high tide alert is also in place for the city. The sea is expected to witness waves up to 4.34 metres high at 10:27 am, raising the risk of waterlogging in coastal and low-lying areas.

Alerts issued across Maharashtra

Yellow alert: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Orange alert: Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg – heavy to very heavy rainfall likely Green alert: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik – light to moderate rain forecast

Rainfall status in Mumbai

Mumbai has already recorded around 80% of its average June rainfall, with a week still remaining in the month.

Colaba has received 478 mm, while Santacruz has recorded 425 mm of rainfall as of June 22.

On June 19, Mumbai witnessed 142 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the second-highest single-day total in the past seven years.

Impact on city and lake levels

The downpour has improved water stock in Mumbai’s lakes, with current reserves at 26%, the highest mid-June level in the past three years. Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas over the weekend. Municipal officials have advised residents to avoid seafronts and flood-prone roads during high tide hours.

Rain forecast ahead

Rain is expected to continue through the day and into the week, with changing intensity.

Midweek may see temporary relief, but showers are likely to return toward the weekend.

High tide conditions, combined with heavy rain, may lead to localised flooding.

Advisory for citizens

Carry rain protection and avoid unnecessary travel in low-lying areas.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.

Commuters should plan and expect delays in case of road waterlogging or public transport disruptions.

(Inputs from Dinesh Mourya)