Mumbai-Pune Expressway landslide: Missing Link shut, traffic advisory issued as heavy rain disrupts route

Mumbai:

Relentless monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Maharashtra, severely affecting road connectivity in and around Mumbai. A major landslide near the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has led to the closure of a crucial stretch of the route which has prompted authorities to divert traffic and issue a travel advisory for commuters. According to officials, the landslide occurred near the Khandala exit of Tunnel 2 on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway amid heavy rainfall on Monday morning. The incident has blocked traffic on the connecting link, disrupting vehicle movement on one of the state's busiest expressways.

Traffic police urge commuters to postpone Pune-Mumbai travel

Pune Traffic Police have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling from Pune to Mumbai until the affected stretch is cleared. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shivaji Pawar said the connecting link on the Pune-to-Mumbai side of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been completely shut following the landslide. He added that the old Mumbai-Pune Expressway route has also been closed due to waterlogging, while a separate landslide has been reported on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

"The Pune-to-Mumbai road is completely blocked. However, the Mumbai-to-Pune carriageway remains open, although traffic is moving slowly. We request commuters to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai. The administration will provide an update once the road is cleared. Those travelling from Mumbai to Pune should undertake the journey only if it is absolutely necessary," Pawar said.

Debris removal underway, normal traffic expected in 4 to 5 hours

Executive Engineer Rakesh Sonawane said the landslide occurred near the tunnel exit on the Pune-to-Mumbai lane after continuous overnight rainfall. "Debris clearance operations are currently in progress. We expect the situation to return to normal within the next four to five hours," Sonawane said. Authorities have deployed teams and machinery at the site to remove debris and restore traffic movement at the earliest.

What is the Missing Link project?

The Missing Link is one of the most significant engineering projects on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The 13.3-kilometre stretch connects Khopoli in Raigad district with Kusgaon near Lonavala in Pune district, creating a faster and more efficient route between Mumbai and Pune. The project includes two tunnels, two major bridges and a cable-stayed bridge across Tiger Valley. Tunnel 1 is approximately 1.58 kilometres long, while Tunnel 2 stretches about 8.86 kilometres, making it one of the longest road tunnels in the region. Once fully operational, the Missing Link is expected to reduce the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by nearly six kilometres and cut travel time by around 30 minutes.

Monsoon continues to impact transport across Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has disrupted normal life across Mumbai and neighbouring districts, causing waterlogging, landslides and delays in both road and rail transport. Authorities have advised commuters to monitor official traffic updates before planning intercity travel, particularly on routes passing through the Western Ghats, where the risk of landslides increases during intense monsoon spells.

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