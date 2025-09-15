Mumbai Monorail halts mid-ride at Wadala due to technical glitches, 17 passengers safely evacuated A technical glitch caused a Mumbai Monorail to halt at Wadala, leading to the evacuation of 17 passengers. Authorities quickly transferred commuters to another train, while the Fire Brigade assisted in safety operations. The issue was traced to a power supply failure.

Mumbai:

A Mumbai Monorail train came to a sudden stop in the Wadala area on Monday morning after a technical fault, triggering brief panic among passengers. Officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power supply failure. As per the information, authorities acted promptly to ensure the safety of commuters. Meanwhile, passengers from the halted train were transferred to another monorail that arrived from Chembur. The Fire Brigade also reached the site to assist in precautionary safety operations. As per officials, no one was injured in the incident. The monorail will now be removed through coupling and the technical team of the monorail will investigate the reasons behind the halt, they added.

MMRDA confirms evacuation

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a total of 17 passengers were on board. MMRDA PRO said, "17 passengers have been evacuated after a technical glitch happened in the monorail at Wadala. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 am."

Monorail train stopped to offload passengers

Last month, a Monorail train came to a halt for 12 minutes at Acharya Atre Chowk station in the city, with officials stating that it was halted for offloading passengers and not because of any technical issue. The incident had occurred on August 21. A train bound for Sant Gadgebaba Chowk station was stopped at Acharya Atre Chowk station for 12 minutes from 9.28 am onwards on Thursday (August 21), said a spokesperson of Maha Mumbai Metro Railway Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), adding that there was no technical snag.

About monorail

A monorail is a type of railway system where the train runs on a single rail, usually elevated above ground. Unlike conventional railways that use two tracks, the monorail is supported and guided by a single beam or track, often made of concrete or steel. It is designed to be lightweight, efficient and suitable for urban transport in congested cities. Monorails are electrically powered, making them eco-friendly and quieter compared to traditional rail systems. They are known for their sleek design, smooth travel and ability to navigate through narrow spaces, flyovers and sharp curves. Many cities use monorails as feeder systems to metro networks to offer last-mile connectivity. In India, Mumbai has the country's first operational monorail which is aimed at reducing road traffic and providing faster transit. Monorails are considered a modern solution to urban transportation challenges, balancing speed, safety and sustainability.

