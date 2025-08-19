Mumbai monorail faces power supply issue amid heavy rains, passengers stranded: Video Mumbai monorail faces power supply issue: “For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority,” authorities said.

Mumbai:

Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, one Monorail train near Mysore Colony station on Tuesday experienced a minor power supply issue. The operations and maintenance teams rushed to the spot and working to resolve it quickly.

“For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority. Rest assured, normal services will be restored at the earliest,” authorities said.

Commuters in Mumbai face severe hardship

Because of heavy rains, commuters in Mumbai faced severe hardship on Tuesday as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to submergence of tracks after torrential rains in Mumbai.

At some places, the tracks were submerged under as much as 17 inches of water, officials said. The Central Railway suspended its suburban services on the main between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in south Mumbai) and Thane and on the harbour line between CSMT and Kurla.

Water rises above tracks in Sion and Kurla sections

The water rose up to eight inches above the tracks in Sion and Kurla sections, prompting the railway authorities to suspend train operations. Some long distance trains were also rescheduled or cancelled and the Central Railway (CR) set up help desks at various stations to help the stranded passengers, they said.

A large number of commuters were inconvenienced and many were forced to jump out of the stranded trains and walk through the waterlogged tracks. Civic personnel distributed biscuits to the stranded passengers in some places.

Help desks are being set up at major railway stations

A Central Railway spokesperson said they have set up help desks at major stations to help passengers stranded due to the cancellation or rescheduling of long distance trains.

Bus operations of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were also badly hit due to waterlogged roads. Dozens of bus routes were diverted due to the inundation in low-lying areas, a BEST spokesperson said. Nearly a dozen buses were stuck due to waterlogging at different locations in the city and suburbs, the spokesperson added.

