Mumbai reels under heavy rains; six dead, hundreds displaced across several districts in Maharashtra

Relentless rains over the past few days have unleashed havoc across parts of Maharashtra, leaving six people dead and forcing hundreds to flee their homes. More than 290 people have been rescued from the flood-hit villages of Nanded district over the last two days, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army have been deployed in the region, as per officials. Several districts have been battered by the downpour with Mumbai witnessing severe waterlogging, transportation chaos and near-standstill conditions on Tuesday. The worsening flood situation prompted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold a high-level review meeting with officials from the disaster management department.

Next 48 hours remain critical

Following the assessment, the Chief Minister cautioned that the next 48 hours would be critical for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg -- all of which continue to remain on high alert as authorities brace for further rainfall and undertake rescue and relief measures across vulnerable areas. As heavy downpour continued overnight, the low-lying areas were inundated in Mumbai, affecting the suburban train service, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for all government and semi-government offices.

Schools shut as red alert issued

Schools and colleges were also shut in view of the 'red alert' warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecast extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Tuesday. The Directorate of Higher Education has declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region, applicable to institutions in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Public transport hit across Mumbai

Local train services were delayed, and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services were diverted at a few locations due to submerged roads, as per officials. The Central Railway suspended its local train services on the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains. It also suspended services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations as the rail tracks got waterlogged, they said.

IMD forecasts more intense rainfall

The IMD has forecast intense rainfall for Konkan, including Mumbai, and parts of central Maharashtra for the next two days, while an orange alert has been sounded in Marathwada and Vidarbha, where the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce to a yellow alert later this week. In Gadchiroli, incessant rain since Monday evening has inundated low-lying areas and disrupted connectivity. More than 50 villages in Bhamragad taluka remain cut off after the Perlkota River overflowed, forcing the closure of the Bhamraga-Allapalli Highway. In western Maharashtra, Radhanagari dam in Kolhapur released 11,500 cusecs of water into the Bhogavati River after heavy inflows, causing the Panchganga River to flow above danger levels for the fifth time this season.

