Massive fire breaks out at high-rise building in Lalbaug area of ​​Mumbai, fire tenders at spot | Video

Massive fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Lalbaug area of ​​Mumbai. Visuals of the fire showed smoke billowing out from inside the high rise building called Salsette. Four tenders of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot.

There was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 10.45 am in a residential property in one of the twin buildings of Salette 27 on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, an official from the fire brigade said. He said fire tenders were at the spot, and firefighting operations were underway.

Teams from the BEST, police, 108 ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised immediately, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the partial glass facade of the building were visible from afar.