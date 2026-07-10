Several injured as BEST bus rams into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri Paschim

Mumbai:

A major road accident was reported in Maharashtra capital city of Mumbai on Friday after a bus lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, leaving several people injured, said officials. The accident was reported in the Andheri Paschim area of India's financial capital.

The bus belonged to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and it suddenly lost control and rammed into at least 14 vehicles, including eight to ten autorickshaws. The incident left at least two to three people injured, who were taken to a hospital and provided medical assistance.

Later, the driver of the BEST bus claimed that the brakes had failed after which he lost the control of his vehicle and caused the accident. The police and local authorities, meanwhile, rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched.

The police and the authorities have launched an investigation, and further details will be revealed following a thorough probe.

1 killed, 5 injured in Navi Mumbai

Earlier, one person was killed after an electric car rammed into pedestrians and other vehicles after losing control in Navi Mumbai. The accident was reported in Sector 10 of the Taloja area on July 7.

The person killed in the accident was identified as 35-year-old Nadeem Khan. The accident also left five persons injured, who were rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. The locals also rushed to the spot and helped in the rescue operation.

According to the police, the driver of the car, which was in high speed, lost control and rammed his electric vehicle (EV) into the people walking on the streets. Several vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw, was damaged in the incident.

Several videos and photos had also gone viral on social media that showed the intensity of the accident.

Following the accident, the driver had abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot immediately. Later, the police arrived at the spot and the driver, whose identity was not revealed, was traced. The police also launched an investigation and are ascertaining the facts that led to the accident on July 7 in Navi Mumbai, said officials.

ALSO READ - Mumbai-Pune train services thrown off track as heavy rains trigger landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section