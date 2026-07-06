6 killed in Mumbai after chawl collapses amid heavy rain; 2 arrested, FIR filed over illegal construction

New Delhi:

A criminal case has been registered and two people have been arrested after an illegal four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, killing six people and raising fresh concerns over unauthorised construction and civic oversight.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Sunday in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, when a portion of Chawl No 5, a ground-plus-three-storey structure, suddenly collapsed amid heavy rainfall. Preliminary reports suggest that two to three residential tenements gave way, trapping several residents under the debris.

Rescue operation followed by criminal probe

Emergency teams rushed to the spot soon after the collapse. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the 108 ambulance service carried out an extensive rescue operation throughout the night.

Several people were pulled out from the rubble, but six victims succumbed to their injuries. Following the tragedy, authorities launched a criminal investigation into the construction of the building. An FIR has been registered at the Mankhurd Police Station under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Illegal construction under scanner

According to the police, the collapsed structure was an illegally constructed four-storey building. The FIR has been registered against the building owner, the contractor, the hutment owner, and others found responsible for the unauthorised construction. Investigators will examine whether the building violated construction norms and whether negligence led to the collapse.

In a significant development, officials said the list of accused also includes private individuals and government officials who allegedly facilitated or enabled the illegal construction. Their exact roles are currently under investigation, with authorities probing possible lapses in enforcement and regulatory oversight.

Two accused arrested

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case. Their identities and specific roles have not yet been officially disclosed. Investigators are expected to question more suspects as they gather evidence related to the construction, approvals, and maintenance of the building.

The collapse has once again highlighted the persistent problem of illegal and structurally unsafe buildings in Mumbai, particularly in densely populated areas where unauthorised constructions continue to come up despite existing regulations.

Rescue and recovery operations have now concluded, while the police investigation into the collapse and the alleged role of those involved is ongoing.

Red alert issued for Mumbai

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for Monday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, accompanied by gusty winds. In view of the worsening weather conditions, authorities have ordered all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Monday.

Similar advisories have been issued for Thane and Palghar, while Pune district has also declared a holiday for all schools after the IMD forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.