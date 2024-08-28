Mumbai: 245 'Govindas' injured during Dahi Handi celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Dahi handi celebration in Mumbai

Mumbai civic authorities on Wednesday said a total of 245 'Govindas' or youngsters involved in forming human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations have been injured in the city a day ago.

Of 245, 213 were discharged after treatment, while 32 were admitted to various hospitals. The Dahi Handi, a part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state. The festival saw enthusiastic participation by revellers, mostly youth.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas form multi-tiered human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

Eleven of them were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run KEM Hospital, four each at a medical facility in Rajawadi and Sion Hospital, one at JJ Hospital.

Other injured Govindas were admitted to the state-run Saint George's Hospital in south Mumbai, civic-run Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari, among other medical establishments, he added.

More than 11,000 police personnel were deployed in the metropolis for security and law and order during the festival.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: Over 53 crore bank accounts opened, PM Modi hails scheme as a success