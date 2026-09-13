Cops refuse Manoj Jarange permission for hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan; he slams government

Mumbai:

The Mumbai police has denied permission to Manoj Jarange for holding indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan from September 19. Senior Police Inspector Raju Bidkar of Azad Maidan Police Station has issued a letter in this regard. Meanwhile, Jarange slammed the police's decision and accused Maharashtra government of trying to suppress his agitation. He also claimed the act of the Mumbai police was against the directives of Bombay High Court.

This is dictatorship and high-handedness, Jarange said. "Why do they (government and police) assume we will violate the rules before the protest even begins? Under what law is this government functioning?" Jarange asked, as reported by news agency PTI.

Four main reasons cited for not giving permission -

Security concerns due to Ganeshotsav: The Maharashtra's biggest festival Ganeshotsav will commence on September 14, to maintain law and order, a large police force will be deployed. In the event of protests, public safety could be at stake.

Court orders: Permission cannot be granted under the Supreme Court order in Amit Sahni case, Bombay High Court order and Section 46(5)(6) of the Public Meetings, Agitations and Processions Rules, 2025.

Venue's capacity: Jarange Patil has reported a potential attendance of 4,000 to 4,500 protesters, but Azad Maidan doesn't have that much capacity. During the 2025 protest, traffic, schools, businesses, and hospitals were affected.

Past experience: Last year's protest attracted approximately 5,000 protesters, and cases were filed against some individuals. Furthermore, the applicant's previous call for a "Mumbai Bandh" raises the possibility of a serious law and order situation.

Jarange alleged govt trying to reduce number of Kunbi caste certificates

Jarange alleged that the government was trying to reduce the number of Kunbi caste certificates issued to eligible members of the Maratha community, demanding that certificates be issued based on the 58 lakh records identified earlier.

Jarange also said Maratha community members will stage demonstrations at the sites of their choosing, such as Azad Maidan, Shivaji Park, or outside 'Varsha' (the official residence of the Chief Minister) if they decide to go to Mumbai.

Jarange urges Maratha community members to be prepared to march to Mumbai

Jarange appealed to members of the Maratha community to be prepared to march to Mumbai, if need arises. He also urged the residents of Mumbai to bear with the protesters for 10-15 days, claiming that they come from poor families. "We will follow the law. If I decide, I will see who can stop me from coming to Mumbai," he added.

Also Read:

Manoj Jarange announces Maratha march to Mumbai if demands not met by September 12