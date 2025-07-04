Man who raped Pune techie by posing as delivery executive detained by police The incident was reported in Pune's upscale Kondhwa housing society on Wednesday evening at around 7.30 pm when a man posed as a delivery executive arrived at the woman's house, forcibly entered and allegedly raped her, according to police.

Pune:

The suspected man, who posed as a delivery executive and allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman in Pune on Wednesday, has been detained, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported in Pune's upscale Kondhwa housing society on Wednesday evening at around 7.30 pm when a man posed as a delivery executive arrived at the woman's house, forcibly entered and allegedly raped her, according to police.

Accused clicked selfie using woman's phone: Police

He clicked a selfie using the woman's phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, police said.

"I will come again," the message read, according to police. The incident took place at a housing society in Kondhwa area of the city at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde.

Woman was alone at home during incident, say police

The woman, who works in a private firm, was alone at home as her brother had gone out of town, the official said.

The accused told her he was a courier delivery person and showed her what looked like a bank-related document, she told police.

He asked for a pen to sign a document, and as she turned her back on him, he stepped inside the apartment and latched the door before forcing himself on her, as per the complaint.

The woman told police that she passed out at this point. "She does not remember anything (after this) as she gained consciousness around 8.30 pm. She then informed her relatives and the police were alerted," DCP Shinde said.

The man clicked a selfie with the woman's phone while she was unconscious. He also left a message on her phone that he had taken her photos, and if she reported the incident, he would circulate them on social media.

Police probing if any spray used to make woman unconscious

Police were probing if any kind of spray was used to make her unconscious, the DCP said.

"Probe is on to find out whether the man was really from a courier firm, or whether he knew the woman. We are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras on the premises and the gate management app used by the housing society," said Shinde.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (rape), 77 (voyeurism) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Also Read:

Pune woman raped in posh society, accused takes selfie on her phone and writes 'I will be back'