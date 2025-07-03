Pune woman raped in posh society, accused takes selfie in her phone and writes 'I will be back' The accused entered the society saying that he is courier boy. As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work.

Pune:

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man posing as a courier delivery agent in a posh society in Pune, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in the Kondhwa area of Pune city in Maharashtra.

According to the officials, the accused entered the society, saying that he was a courier delivery boy. Even as the woman said the courier was not her, the accused said that "she would still have to sign for it."

"As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work. Around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly gained entry inside the flat by posing as a courier person and allegedly raped the woman," a senior police official said.

'I will be back'

When the woman opened the safety door of her house, the man sprayed something on her face after which the victim fainted and he alleged raped her.

After committing the heinous crime, while leaving from there, this delivery boy took a selfie from the victim's mobile phone and left a chilling message: "I will come here again".

The police have registered a case, and an investigation into the matter is underway. Based on the CCTV footage installed in the area, the police is now trying to find the culprit.

(Input: Sameer Shaikh)

Also Read:

Also Read: Odisha: 24-year-old man allegedly kills his girlfriend in Berhampur town