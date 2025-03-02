Maharashtra: Union Minister's daughter molested during religious yatra in Jalgaon A molestation incident during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village, involving the daughter of a Union Minister and other female students, has sparked outrage and led to a police investigation and calls for stricter safety measures.

A wave of shock and anger has swept through Jalgaon's Muktainagar tehsil after a disturbing incident of molestation involving the daughter of a Union Minister and several other female students during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village.

According to police reports, a group of unruly youths attempted to molest numerous girls participating in the religious procession. The Union Minister's daughter was among the victims. The incident triggered immediate action, with the Minister's security guard filing a formal complaint at the Muktai Nagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against four individuals.

The Union Minister expressed deep concern and demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved. She alleged that the youths had also threatened her daughter's security personnel, physically assaulting him. Reports indicate that some of the accused have prior criminal records.

The Minister personally visited the police station to press for swift action and confirmed that she had spoken with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kushanat Pingde provided details of the ongoing investigation. He stated that the incident occurred on February 28, 2025, during the Kothali village yatra. Several youths had harassed and made inappropriate comments towards 3-4 girls.

"A case has been registered under sections related to molestation, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant provisions," DSP Pingde stated. "One youth has been arrested, and we are actively searching for the remaining suspects. Seven individuals were involved in the incident, and they have been identified as youths roaming during the yatra. We are confident that they will be apprehended soon."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the incident, expressing his dismay that a member of a specific political party was implicated. "It is unfortunate that a specific party official is involved in this incident. The police have arrested some accused, and others will also be arrested," he stated. "Their actions in a public place, causing distress to the victims, are unacceptable. Such people cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them", added CM Fadnavis.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for stringent measures to ensure the safety of women and children at public gatherings.