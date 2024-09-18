Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Stones pelted during Ganpati immersion in Bhiwandi, clashes break out between two groups

Many people were detained after there was a ruckus while taking the idol of Lord Ganesha for Ganpati immersion in Bhiwandi of Thane district in Maharashtra. As per reports, people near Hindustani Mosque threw stones at the idol, after which the crowd got agitated and a clash broke out between two groups. The police had to do a mild lathicharge to control the situation. The police have also detained some people in this case. Around mid night, Lord Ganesha idol was being taken from Ghunghat Nagar to Nadinaka Kamwari river for immersion. When the idol of Ganesha was passing through Vanjarpatti Naka, the news came that some boys near Hindustani Mosque pelted stones at the idol. It was also said that the idol was damaged due to this incident. However, the police are investigating it.

After the incident, the people of the Mandal created a ruckus over the breaking of the idol. According to sources, the crowd also caught a young man and handed him over to the police. Regarding the breaking of the idol, the people of the Mandal demanded that the idol will not be immersed until the police catch all the accused.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, some more people from the Mandal reached there and started chanting Jai Shri Ram. Within no time, the crowd of people from both the communities increased and an atmosphere of tension was created. Seeing the situation deteriorating, senior police officers reached the spot and the police explained to the people.

However, Ganesh devotees demanded the arrest of the accused and said that Ganpati immersion would not be done until the accused was arrested. There was a scuffle between the police and the growing crowd. Seeing the situation, the police also resorted to mild lathicharge, in which many people were injured and some policemen were also injured.

BJP MLA Mahesh Chaugule arrived at the spot with his supporters. He gathered with the people at Shivaji Chowk and demanded action. Meanwhile, a large number of people reached Hafiz Dargah, after which a large number of police were deployed at the spot.

On the spot, DCP Shrikant Paropkari and Additional Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan said that some people have been detained. "After registering the case, investigation is being done. Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them," he said.