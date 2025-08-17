Maharashtra official suspended for singing Bollywood song at farewell function Maharashtra: Thorat, who was previously serving in Umri, Nanded district, was transferred to Renapur in Latur district on July 30. On August 8, the Umri tehsil office organised a farewell for him, during which the song performance occurred.

Latur:

A Maharashtra tehsildar, Prashant Thorat, has been suspended after a video of him singing a Bollywood song while seated in his official chair at a send-off function went viral. The footage shows Thorat passionately rendering a popular track from the 1981 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Yaarana', as colleagues clap along in rhythm. Behind him, a board reading “Taluka Magistrate” is visible- further fuelling criticism that his conduct was improper for someone in public office.

Administration acts on ‘misconduct’

Thorat, earlier posted in Umri, Nanded district, was transferred on July 30 to Renapur in Latur district. A farewell was organised on August 8 at the Umri tehsil office, where the performance took place. Once the video began circulating on social media, it drew sharp reactions, with many alleging his actions undermined the dignity of his position.

Following the controversy, the Nanded Collector submitted a report citing violation of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979. Acting on the recommendation, Revenue Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, ordered Thorat’s suspension on Saturday, stating that the incident had tarnished the image of the administration.

More details are awaited in this regard.