Maharashtra municipal corporation polls: 'Will crush jihadi mindset, Shiv Sena our key ally,' says Fadnavis Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena remains a key ally of the BJP and a member of the Mahayuti. The BJP is contesting the elections in an alliance with the Sena, he said.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting municipal corporation elections in the state with an aim to 'crush the jihadi mindset'. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the saffron party is fighting for the people of India's financial capital, adding that it will win the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

"We have entered the municipal corporation elections to crush the jihadi mindset. We have to unfurl the saffron flag of the Mahayuti over the BMC on January 16," the chief minister said.

In his remarks, Fadnavis stressed that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena remains a key ally of the BJP and a member of the Mahayuti, which also includes Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP is contesting the elections in an alliance with the Sena, Fadnavis clarified again.

He said everyone wants to contest elections, but tickets can only be given to a few people. Fadnavis said that whether anyone get a ticket or not, he or she should focus on working for the party, urging everyone to ensure that the Mahayuti wins the municipal corporation elections.

"Whether one gets a ticket or not, we have come here to work for the party. We must live up to the expectations of the people of Mumbai," Fadnavis said. "If someone does not get a ticket, then those who do get tickets should not harbour any ill will."

Maharashtra municipal corporation elections and Mahayuti's performance in nagar panchayat polls

The polling for the municipal corporation elections, including the BMC, will take place on January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16. The development comes days after the polling for the elections to the municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held in two phases - December 2 and December 20 - in the state.

The elections were swept by the ruling Mahayuti, winning more than 200 of the 288 seats.

According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 117 posts of municipal presidents. The Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine. Twenty-eight seats of municipal presidents went to unrecognised registered parties, while five seats were won by Independents.