Maharashtra govt orders structural audit of old bridges after Pune collapse

In the wake of the tragic bridge collapse in Pune's Maval that claimed four lives, the Maharashtra government has moved swiftly to tighten safety protocols. The Public Works Department (PWD) was directed to conduct a comprehensive structural audit of all bridges and buildings over 25 years old under its jurisdiction.

During a high-level meeting held earlier today, officials reviewed the status of aging infrastructure across the state. Following the discussions, the government issued a set of stringent measures aimed at preventing future tragedies:

Structural audits of old bridges and buildings are to be conducted immediately and submitted to the government.

Traffic must be halted on any structure found in a dilapidated condition, with alternative routes arranged for public convenience.

Permanent barricades must be installed around unsafe bridges to prevent public access.

Local police and gram panchayats are to be notified about any potentially hazardous structures.

Bold warning banners must be placed on dangerous bridges to alert the public.

Proposals for constructing new bridges to replace the damaged or outdated ones must be drafted and submitted without delay.

Four dead in Maval bridge collapse

The state’s urgent action comes after a devastating incident in the Kundamala area of Maval, where a 32-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed killing four people and injuring 18 others seriously.

According to officials, the bridge was constructed in 1993 and had already been declared unfit for use. Warning signboards had been installed, but were ignored by the crowd that had gathered at the site. At the time of collapse, over 100 people were reportedly on the bridge.

Authorities believe the sheer weight of the crowd overwhelmed the structure, leading to its failure. State officials have assured that a detailed investigation is underway and action will be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.