Maharashtra: Five killed after speeding car falls into drainage pit in Pune

In an unfortunate road accident on Tuesday, five people were killed after their speeding car fell into a drainage pit in Mahrashtra's Pune district. All the deceased belonged to Telangana and were going back to their home state after an outing in Mumbai.

The tragic accident occurred near Dalaj village under the limits of Bhigwan police station, when the car they were travelling in veered off the Pune-Solapur Highway and fell into a drainage pit alongside the road. Meanwhile, another person travelling with them was injured and was rushed to the hospital.

Giving details of the accident, local police said that six persons, all in their late 20s- were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred at around 3:30 PM.

A police official said, "After an outing in Mumbai, the six persons were returning to their home state in the car. Prima facie, the driver lost control at the wheel due to the slippery road amid heavy rain, causing the speeding car to veer off and land in a drainage pit".

He further added that five of the six occupants of the car died on the spot, while another individual was injured and rushed to the hospital. Moreover, further investigation is underway, he said.

Similar accident on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway

Earlier on June 29, another similar accident was reported on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway (Samriddhi Marg) that claimed seven lives while three were injured. The road accident took place in Jalna district, about 400 km from Mumbai, at around 11 pm. The accident happened after a car entered the highway from the wrong side after refuelling and collided with another car going from Nagpur to Mumbai.

The collision between the two cars was so severe that the car en route to Mumbai jumped into the air and fell on the barricade on the highway and all seven people died on the spot. Following the accident, Samriddhi Highway Police and Jalna Police reached the spot. Meanwhile, the cars were destroyed in the accident and a crane was deployed to remove them.

