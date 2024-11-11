Fadnavis gives befitting reply to Kharge over comments on Yogi: 'Cong doesn't like saffron colour' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra election: In a befitting reply to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over an indirect jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (November 11) said that 'Congress and its president does not like the saffron colour'. He further said that the grand old party is against God.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' on Sunday, the Congress President took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath without taking his name and said that many of the leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians and some have even become chief ministers as well. Kharge was targeting Yogi Adityanath who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur.

'This is the saffron of Sanatan...'

In an exclusive interview with India TV during the roadshow in Nagpur South West Assembly constituency, Fadnavis expressed confidence in his support, stating that he is receiving a strong percentage of votes from the public. "People here will elect me for the sixth time. The public loves me for the work done by me and my family. They will elect me for the sixth time."

On the comment made by Kharge about Yogi, Fadnavis said, "We know that the Congress party and Mallikarjun Kharge do not like saffron. They are against God. This is the saffron of Sanatan, this is the saffron of India, this is the saffron of Hindutva, and no one can stop it."

Fadnavis on Congress manifesto

Commenting on the Congress manifesto, Fadnavis criticised the party's track record, stating that it is so poor that no one trusts them. He pointed out that wherever Congress made promises in the past, they failed to deliver on them. Fadnavis emphasised that due to this history of broken promises, the public will not trust the party.

Fadnavis on Owaisi

Commenting on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "Owaisi is continuing the legacy of the Razakars, who he accused of looting the honour of our mothers and sisters." Fadnavis questioned what Owaisi could teach them, suggesting that he lacks knowledge. He further pointed out that 52 per cent of the country's investment is in Maharashtra, not in Hyderabad, implying that Owaisi should focus on understanding such economic realities.

Fadnavis said that NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar cannot remain silent, as he knows that changing the power is not in his hands but in the hands of the public. He further emphasised that the Marathas, OBCs, and SC/ST communities are all aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the public is also supporting the party.

Who will be CM of NDA?

Fadnavis said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister and that the government is functioning under his leadership. Fadnavis further added that after the elections, the selection of the Chief Minister will be decided collectively by all three parties involved.

