Maharashtra polls: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates for 'anti-party' activity | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress has suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for 'anti-party' activity ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The suspended leaders from 22 assembly constituencies are contesting in the November 20 elections against the official candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

According to the Congress, this decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. Earlier, Chennithala had warned that any rebels running against the official candidates of the MVA would face a six-year suspension.

Who all are suspended?

Notable leaders who were suspended include former minister Rajendra Mulak from the Ramtek constituency, Yagnyavalk Jichkar from Katol, Kamal Vyawhare from Kasba, Manoj Shinde from Kopri Pachpakhadi, and Aaba Bagul from Parvati.

Shamkant Saner Rajendra Thakur Aba Bagul Manish Anand Suresh Kumar Jethliya Kalyan Borade Chandrapaul Chauksey Anandrao Gedam Shilu Chimurkar Sonal Kove Bharat Yereme Abhilasha Gavature Premsagar Ganvir Ajay Lanjewar Vilas Patil Aasma Javad Chikhlekar Hanskumar Pandey Kamal Vyavhare Mohanrav Dandekar Mangal Vilas Bhujval Manoj Shinde Suresh Patilkhede Vijay Khadse Shabir Khan Avinash Lad Yagvalya Jichkar Raju Jhode Rajendra Mukah

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had expelled 40 leaders and office bearers across 37 assembly constituencies for going against the party line.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Also Read: Mumbai: Six tonnes of silver bricks seized ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections | Watch

Also Read: Maharashtra Nama: Kharge launches joint manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi, highlights 5 guarantees | VIDEO