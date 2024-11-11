Maharashtra polls: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates for 'anti-party' activity | FULL LIST

Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: These suspended candidates are contesting against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: November 11, 2024 7:00 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress has suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for 'anti-party' activity ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The suspended leaders from 22 assembly constituencies are contesting in the November 20 elections against the official candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. 

According to the Congress, this decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. Earlier, Chennithala had warned that any rebels running against the official candidates of the MVA would face a six-year suspension.

Who all are suspended?

Notable leaders who were suspended include former minister Rajendra Mulak from the Ramtek constituency, Yagnyavalk Jichkar from Katol, Kamal Vyawhare from Kasba, Manoj Shinde from Kopri Pachpakhadi, and Aaba Bagul from Parvati.

  1. Shamkant Saner
  2. Rajendra Thakur
  3. Aba Bagul
  4. Manish Anand
  5. Suresh Kumar Jethliya
  6. Kalyan Borade
  7. Chandrapaul Chauksey
  8. Anandrao Gedam
  9. Shilu Chimurkar
  10. Sonal Kove
  11. Bharat Yereme
  12. Abhilasha Gavature
  13. Premsagar Ganvir
  14. Ajay Lanjewar
  15. Vilas Patil
  16. Aasma Javad Chikhlekar
  17. Hanskumar Pandey
  18. Kamal Vyavhare
  19. Mohanrav Dandekar
  20. Mangal Vilas Bhujval
  21. Manoj Shinde
  22. Suresh Patilkhede
  23. Vijay Khadse
  24. Shabir Khan
  25. Avinash Lad
  26. Yagvalya Jichkar
  27. Raju Jhode
  28. Rajendra Mukah

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had expelled 40 leaders and office bearers across 37 assembly constituencies for going against the party line.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. 

