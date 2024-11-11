Will ensure victory, but won't 'beg' for support: Raj Thackeray on son Amit's election

Follow us on Image Source : X Raj Thackrey

In a rousing speech, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) National President Raj Thackeray reaffirmed his unwavering support for his son, Amit Thackeray, in his election campaign. However, he emphasised that he would not resort to political manoeuvring or 'begging' for victory. Raj also reflected on his views regarding family involvement in politics, defending his past decisions and explaining his strategic approach.

At the beginning of the address, Raj Thackeray talked about the sacrifice made on behalf of the Thackeray clan when Uddhav Thackeray was sick, the emphasis being on how he was the first to drive a car to the hospital as soon as the news of Uddhav's illness broke out. "I was in Alibaug and I received a call from Balasaheb telling me that Uddhav was unwell. I straight away went to the hospital," recalled Raj, proving that nothing comes before his family.

When it comes to the dynamics of political families, Raj Thackeray mentioned that for him, it has always been two different things. He referred to the first election of Aditya Thackeray for the Worli seat, in which he, regardless of the MNS’s fairly large number of votes in that constituency, did not decide to field a candidate himself. "The moment Aditya informed me that he wants to contest from Worli, I resolved not to introduce any candidate in the area even though we were claiming about 37-38 thousand votes. It was my own decision and I did not call anyone nor did I ask for help. It was a pure emotion as far as I was concerned."

Raj Thackeray reiterated his position even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by extending full support to the Shiv Sena. At that time he was unaware of Amit Thackeray going for the elections. He explained, "In the previous Lok Sabha elections, I gave my unconditional support. At that time neither Amit nor I knew he would go for the elections. So this matter was never an issue for me."

Raj Thackeray went on to add that, while he had no qualms in supporting Amit's candidature, he went on to assert that this support was not to imply that he would solicit or employ any dirty tricks to see his nephew emerge victorious. He said, "I told them, if you can do something in a good gesture, do it, otherwise, don’t. I didn’t want anyone to stand behind Amit just because he was contesting elections. I made it clear that we would fight against anyone who came forward. I will make sure Amit wins, but I will not beg anybody for it."

Concluding his speech, Raj reiterated his refusal to engage in politics of compromise. "I do not seek support through begging, and I have always done what I thought was right. I will ensure Amit wins but on my terms. The people who come forward, we will fight them, and we will win."

Raj Thackeray's words reflect his continued commitment to his family’s political legacy while maintaining a stance of integrity and self-respect in the cutthroat world of politics. His emphasis on fighting the election with dignity, without resorting to favours or manipulation, strikes a chord with those who value political ethics.

Concluding his speech, Raj once again expressed his determination not to join the politics of give and take. “I do not ask for anyone’s support on bended knee, and I have done what I thought was right all along. I will make sure Amit is elected but on my conditions. The people who come forth, we shall confront them, and we shall be victorious.” Raj Thackeray's above statement conveys a sense of devotion towards the family’s political lineage, as well as depicts a sense of dignity and self-regard in the political landscape.

He believes politics should be about contesting elections without degrading oneself or one’s party by appealing to interests, and this moral stance appeals to the conscience of proponents of such political stratagems.