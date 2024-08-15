Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoists national flag on 78th Independence Day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @MIEKNATHSHINDE Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday (August 15) hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Mumbai. During the ceremony, he was joined by his son, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, along with officers from the Chief Minister's office, police personnel, and staff present.

'I salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives': Maharashtra CM

Speaking to the media, soon after the conclusion of the flag-hoisting ceremony, the Maharashtra CM extended tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. "I extend my good wishes to all the citizens of the country on this day. Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country... I salute them," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Further, while speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister also elaborated on the disbursement of money to the accounts of thousands of women under the state government's 'Ladki Bahin" scheme. It is pertinent to note that, with just a few days left for the official launch of the Maharashtra government's new "Ladki Bahin Yojana," the Maharashtra government on August 14 informed that it has succeeded in transferring Rs 3,000 in select bank accounts of beneficiaries on a trial basis covering two months.

"...1.5 crore sisters have filled out the form under the 'Ladli Bahan' scheme. Today, Rs 990 crore has been deposited to the account of 3 lakh sisters, and it was a trial... The opposition was continuously questioning the scheme. 'Hamari sarkar dene waali hai, lene waaali nahi hai, issue pehale waali sarkar lene waali thi, haptaa bhi lene waali thi'... I have said to my sisters that they (the opposition) are stepbrothers, and hence you need to be careful...," the Maharashtra CM said earlier on Wednesday.

