PM Modi's extempore 98-min address becomes his longest-ever Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Ford. While he made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election' and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream, he also said a "secular civil code" is the need of the hour as the existing set of laws is "communal civil code" and discriminatory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the country's deep gratitude to the freedom fighters, stating that the nation remains indebted to their sacrifices. He highlighted that Independence Day is a moment to honour and remember the bravery and dedication of those who fought for the country's freedom. Modi called on the citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made and to carry forward the legacy of the freedom struggle in building a stronger and developed India. He further also expressed concern over the increasing impact of natural disasters in recent years. PM highlighted the growing worry among the populace due to the frequent occurrence of such calamities.

With touching all the major issues prevalent in and outside the country, the PM spoke extempore for almost 98 minutes.