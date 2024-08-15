Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
  PM Modi's extempore 98-min address becomes his longest-ever Independence Day speech

PM Modi's extempore 98-min address becomes his longest-ever Independence Day speech

PM Modi's Independence speech: The PM touched al almost all major issues - from UCC, to one nation, one election, to atrocities on women to Bangladesh political unrest.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 10:45 IST
PM Modi from Red Fort
Image Source : PTI PM Modi from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Ford. While he made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election' and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream, he also said a "secular civil code" is the need of the hour as the existing set of laws is "communal civil code" and discriminatory. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the country's deep gratitude to the freedom fighters, stating that the nation remains indebted to their sacrifices. He highlighted that Independence Day is a moment to honour and remember the bravery and dedication of those who fought for the country's freedom. Modi called on the citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made and to carry forward the legacy of the freedom struggle in building a stronger and developed India. He further also expressed concern over the increasing impact of natural disasters in recent years. PM highlighted the growing worry among the populace due to the frequent occurrence of such calamities.

With touching all the major issues prevalent in and outside the country, the PM spoke extempore for almost 98 minutes.

 

