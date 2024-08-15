PM Modi on Bangladesh violence: 'Indians want security of Hindus, minorities must be ensured'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi, for a first, addresses the crisis in Bangladesh during the Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, for the first time addressed the crisis in Bangladesh.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the situation in Bangladesh normalizes soon and asserted that the 140 crore Indian citizens are concerned about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, who have been under constant attack during the recent political unrest in the country following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"As a neighboring country, I can understand the concern regarding what has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets back to normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore Indians about ensuring the safety of Hindus and minorities there—India always wants our neighboring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace," PM Modi said.

He further also added that India is committed to peace in the neighboring nation. "In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind," PM Modi added.



Earlier, it is pertinent to note that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, addressing the Rajya Sabha, also highlighted the turbulent situation in Bangladesh while calling the attacks on Hindus and minorities there 'worrying'. In his address, the EAM said, "We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organizations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored."

READ MORE | Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women: PM Modi



READ MORE | PM Modi dons orange, green Leheriya turban for Independence Day 2024 celebrations | See pic