PM Modi dons orange, green Leheriya turban for Independence Day 2024 celebrations | See pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again captivated the nation with his choice of attire during the Independence Day celebrations, donning a vibrant orange and green turban. This tradition of wearing distinctive and symbolic headgear has become one of the key highlights of the event, adding a layer of cultural significance to his annual address to the nation.

PM Modi Independence Day 2024 Look

This year, PM Modi chose a Leheriya turban with striking orange and green colours that resonate deeply with the Indian tricolour, symbolizing courage and faith. Complementing the turban, he wore a classic white kurta-pajama set, paired with a sky blue jacket, creating a look that was both elegant and symbolic. Before his speech, PM Modi paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and inspected the Guard of Honour at Red Fort, setting the stage for his 11th consecutive Independence Day address.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEPM Modi

A Tradition Since 2014

Since taking charge in 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre, PM Modi’s choice of turbans for Independence Day has consistently drawn attention, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India. Each year, his turban becomes a talking point, reflecting various regional styles and traditional Indian fabrics. This practice underscores the importance of India’s diverse heritage and PM Modi’s commitment to celebrating it.

Image Source : SOCIALPM Modi

PM Modi's Past Independence Day Looks

In previous years, PM Modi has selected turbans that have left a lasting impression. In 2023, he opted for a multicoloured bandhani print Rajasthani turban, a vibrant and traditional piece from the desert state known for its rich textile heritage. The year before, he wore a white turban with the tricolour printed on it, paired with a classic white kurta-pajama and a blue Nehru jacket, embodying the spirit of the nation.

Image Source : SOCIALPM Modi

In 2021, his choice was a saffron turban adorned with red patterns and a flowing pink trail, adding a splash of colour to the occasion. Similarly, in 2020, he sported a saffron and cream turban, while in 2019, his first Independence Day after being re-elected, he wore a striking saffron turban that symbolized sacrifice and strength.

PM Modi's turbans on Independence Day have become more than just a fashion statement; they represent India's unity in diversity. Each turban tells a story, celebrating the vast cultural landscape of India. As the nation watches the Prime Minister deliver his speech from the Red Fort, his choice of turban continues to be a symbolic nod to India's rich heritage, tradition, and the vibrant ethos that define the country. This tradition not only honours India’s past but also inspires future generations to appreciate and uphold the nation's cultural diversity.

