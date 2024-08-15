Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi stresses the need to publicise punishments for crimes against women During his 78th Independence Day address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, expressed deep concern over rising atrocities against women. He emphasised the need for swift investigations and stringent punishments for perpetrators. Modi called for extensive media coverage of such punishments to instill fear among potential offenders, reflecting on the recent outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Support for women empowerment

PM Modi highlighted the role of women’s self-help groups, noting that around 10 crore women have joined these initiatives, significantly contributing to family decision-making and societal change. He also announced the extension of maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks to support working mothers.

Tribute to freedom fighters and future goals

In his speech, Modi paid tribute to the sacrifices of past freedom fighters and urged the nation to strive towards becoming a developed country by 2047, under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047.’ He drew inspiration from the courage of India’s past to motivate current and future efforts toward national development.

Historical milestone

This Independence Day marks Modi’s 11th consecutive address from the Red Fort, placing him alongside Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in delivering the most number of speeches on this occasion.

