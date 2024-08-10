Sharad Pawar, Uddhav trying to use Maratha quota stir to trigger riots ahead of Assembly polls: Raj Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday (August 10) alleged that Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were attempting to use Maratha quota stir to trigger riots ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state, especially in Marathwada region. He claimed that the duo were using the Manoj Jarange-led quota stir as a shield for caste politics.

"Using his agitation as a shield, people like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are doing politics in Marathwada," Raj Thackeray said at a news conference.

He said that Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) will not be able to hold a single rally in Maharashtra if they try to obstruct his Marathwada tour. His remarks came a day after some workers, suspected to be belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT), threw betel nuts when his convoy was passing in Beed city. Four Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were held for the act.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut admitted that those who protested against Raj Thackeray could be office-bearers of the Thackeray-led faction. He, however, distanced the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Friday demonstration. Maratha quota activists had led the agitation, he claimed.

Raj Thackeray on narrative of changing Constitution

He claimed Muslim and Dalit votes went against PM Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections as they believed in the Opposition's narrative on the Constitution. Notably, the ruling BJP and its allies had acknowledged the false narrative that 'BJP will change the Constitution if voted to power again' affected the NDA prospects in elections.

The MNS chief, however, claimed the narrative on changing the Constitution was not fake. Some BJP leaders had spoken so (about BJP's intent to do so if it returned to power with a massive mandate), he recalled.

"That voting (in Lok Sabha) for the Opposition was not because of their (people's) love for them (opposition parties). They (Uddhav and Sharad Pawar) think a similar trick should be played in upcoming assembly elections," Raj Thackeray claimed.

“You (people) will realise what runs in their minds. Their (Uddhav and Pawar's) efforts are to engineer riots, especially in Marathwada in the three-and-a-half months (assembly elections are due in October)," Raj Thackeray claimed. Instead of ensuring caste politics is not played in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar is aiding it, he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

