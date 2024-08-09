Shrikant Shinde mocks Uddhav Thackeray's meet with Rahul: 'Once leaders from Delhi used to come to Matoshree'

Follow us on Image Source : X/SHIVSENAUBT Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Friday (August 9) took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray stating that earlier leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree (for political talks) but now Shiv Sena UBT leaders have to spend three days in the national capital to secure the position of chief minister by appealing to the Congress. Thackeray was on a three-day visit to the capital city where he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge a day earlier. Thackeray, who was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, returned to Mumbai late Thursday evening.

What did Shinde say?

"When Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree (the residence of the Thackerays in Bandra) to meet him. But today the entire family has to camp itself in Delhi. There can be no case of helplessness because they abandoned ideology," Shinde said.

He further took a jibe at the UBT chief and said that Thakeray and his party have reduced themselves to staying in Delhi for their personal gains.

"Some people told me that Thackeray urged Rahul Gandhi to make him the chief ministerial face but it was declined," Shinde further claimed.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

It should be noted here that elections in Maharashtra are speculated to be held in November this year to elect the 288 members of the legislative assembly. The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 26 November 26. The previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in October 2019.

