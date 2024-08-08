Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @AAMAADMIPARTY Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meets Sunita Kejriwal

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is presently in Delhi for a meeting with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders ahead of the assembly elections in his state, met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday (August 8).

The details about their meeting were shared by the Aam Aadmi Party's social media handle, which showed Sunita Kejriwal extending a warm welcome to the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief at her residence in Delhi and introducing the latter to the Delhi CM's parents also.



Significantly, Kejriwal's AAP and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Significantly, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was also present during the meeting between the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and Arvind Kejriwal's family, said the former Maharashtra CM expressed solidarity with AAP and the Delhi CM over his 'illegal' arrest.

"Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut came to meet Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal's parents. In Arvind Kejriwal's case, for the first time in the history of Indian judiciary, his release was stopped without a copy of the order. A new CBI case was made and he was forcibly kept in jail. So all these points were discussed," he said.



"Through ED-CBI they (Govt) want to suppress our voice. But we will all fight this government together. Everyone is standing with each other in this. Uddhav ji gave this assurance to Sunita Kejriwal and her family," he added.



