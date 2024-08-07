Uddhav Thackeray visits Delhi, to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi. According to the information, he will meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening. The meeting holds significance in the wake of the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Monday (August 5), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had said that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister will visit the national capital with Aaditya Thackeray. "Shivsena Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Delhi from August 6 to August 9. He will be accompanied by Yuvasena chief Aaditya Thackeray ji. He will meet some leaders in Delhi, and in those meetings, he will meet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and some other people," Raut said.

Sanjay Nirupam on Uddhav's Delhi visit

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that he is bowing to the Congress High Command in Delhi purely out of a desire for power. Speaking at a press conference held at Balasaheb Bhavan, he said, "Uddhav Thackeray's current visit to Delhi exemplifies his helplessness. The country remembers the time when national leaders sought discussions at Matoshree during the era of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray," said Nirupam. He mentioned that despite the improbability of their government forming, leaders such as Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh, and Aaditya Thackeray are all vying for the top spot.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

It should be noted here that elections in Maharashtra are speculated to be held in November this year to elect the 288 members of the legislative assembly. The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 26 November 26. The previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in October 2019.

