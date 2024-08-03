Uddhav Thackeray calls Devendra Fadnavis 'khatmal', deputy chief minister hits back with 'mad man' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray

The war of words between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got messier on Saturday after the former called the latter a 'khatmal.' Thackeray on Saturday also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in 'power jihad' by breaking political parties to be in government. The Maharashtra deputy chief minister was quick to respond and said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has lost his 'mental balance.'

Thackeray on Saturday accused the BJP of indulging in "power jihad" by breaking political parties to be in government. Countering Union minister Amit Shah's comment against him as being the head of the "Aurangzeb Fan Club", he also accused Shah of being the 'political descendent' of Ahmad Shah Abdali, an Afghan ruler who defeated Marathas in the battle of Panipat.

"Some people thought that I had told him (Fadnavis) that 'Either you will stay or I will stay'. But I do not challenge the khatmal. He (Fadnavis) had threatened me to not come on his way. But I want to tell him that a khatmal should not come in the way or else it will be crushed with the thumb.

On the other had Fadnavis hit back at Uddhav and said, "Uddhav Thackeray is a disappointed and frustrated person and due to this disappointment his mind has been affected badly, after today's speech he showed that he is a member of the Aurangzeb fan club."

BJP breaks parties: Thackeray

Attacking the BJP, Thackeray accused the former ally of breaking parties, a reference to the split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "If Muslims are with us after we explain to them our Hindutva, then we are (according to the BJP) the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad," Thackeray said.