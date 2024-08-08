MVA finalises seat-sharing in Sangli district ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), has nearly finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the eight constituencies in the Sangli district of West Maharashtra. Sources confirmed on Thursday that the coalition has also deliberated on the names of the probable candidates who will represent the MVA in these constituencies, which include Miraj (SC), Sangli, Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, and Jat.

About the seat sharing pact

As per the information confirmed by the sources, while Congress and NCP (SP) will contest on three seats each, the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena will field its candidates on remaining two seats which include, Khanpur and Miraj (SC) Assembly seats.

Check the list of the probable candidates likely to contest the elections

Congress Candidates:

Vishwajeet Kadam for the Palus-Kadegaon Assembly seat.

Vikram Sawant for the Jat Assembly seat.

Prithviraj Patil for the Sangli Assembly seat.

NCP (SP) Candidates:

Jayant Patil for the Islampur Assembly seat.

Rohit Patil for the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Assembly seat.

Mansingh Naik for the Shirala Assembly seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates: