Box office collection of October 26: Jailer 2 crosses Rs 400 crore in India; did Udta Teer pass Monday test?

There was a significant boost in film collections over the weekend. Jailer 2 has entered the Rs 400 crore club in India, while Udta Teer has also performed impressively. How did these films fare on Monday? Meanwhile, Nayi Naveli and Prahaar are also continuing their theatrical runs. Here is how the films performed on the Monday test.

Jailer 2 is dominating the box office alongside several other films currently running in theatres. While these movies recorded strong earnings over the weekend, collections typically dip once the weekdays begin. Here is a look at their Monday box office performance.

How much has Jailer 2 earned?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is continuing its strong run at the box office, having officially entered the Rs 400 crore club in India. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 25.70 crore. On Monday, its 12th day in theatres, the collection stood at Rs 6.61 crore. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 405.31 crore, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 710.35 crore.

How did Udta Teer fare in its Monday test?

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was released in theatres on October 23. The film opened with Rs 4.10 crore, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on its second day. On Sunday, it earned Rs 8.20 crore. However, collections dropped significantly on Monday. As of the time of writing, Udta Teer had earned Rs 2.13 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 21.68 crore.

Prahaar's earnings drop to lakhs

Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao, showed strong momentum over the weekend. The film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.20 crore on Sunday. However, collections dipped on Monday. On its 11th day in theatres, the film earned Rs 25 lakh, taking its total India net collection to Rs 20.35 crore.

Nayyi Navelli also sees a Monday dip

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has completed 11 days in theatres. The film collected Rs 95 lakh on Sunday, but its earnings dropped to Rs 26 lakh on Monday. With this, Nayyi Navelli’s total India net collection has reached Rs 24.86 crore.

Ranabaali box office collection on Monday

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali also saw a drop in collections on Monday, October 26. The film earned Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday, taking its India net collection to Rs 53 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 73.65 crore. According to early estimates reported on Monday evening, the film had collected around Rs 98 lakh on its 11th day. This took its India net collection to approximately Rs 53.98 crore.

The final figures for Monday may change as more box office data becomes available.

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