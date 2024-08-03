Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: NDA finalises seat-sharing formula, parties to contest seats won in 2019

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Although the dates for the Maharashtra assembly elections have not been set yet, political activity in the state is intensifying. The Mahayuti alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming elections, where each party will contest the seats they won in the 2019 elections. The seat-sharing formula for the Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar), will be finalised by August 15 for the upcoming assembly elections, which is likely to take place in October this year.

Speaking to media in Niphad taluka of Nashik district Pawar said that the seat-sharing formula has been finalised based on the seats where MLAs from each party were elected. According to this formula, only candidates from the respective parties will contest the elections in these previously won seats.

"The parties have decided to keep the seats they won in the 2019 assembly elections, allowing them to proceed with selecting their candidates. While discussions are ongoing about potentially swapping seats among coalition partners if a stronger candidate is found, no final decision has been made yet," he said.

BJP on seat-sharing

In response to Ajit Pawar's statement, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule remarked that all MLAs, whether from BJP, Shinde's faction, or Ajit Pawar's group, have a strong sense of their respective seats. He acknowledged this sentiment and noted that while the overall feeling is steadfast, there may be minor adjustments to the seat distribution.

The BJP State chief said that the seat-sharing arrangements reflect the sentiments of the MLAs.

Seat-sharing to be finalised on Aug 15

He mentioned that discussions have taken place among the leaders of the three parties—Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar—about the alliance and that the final seat-sharing decision will be made by August 15.

"The prevailing view among the MLAs is that elections should be contested in the constituencies held by the current representatives, with potential adjustments of one or two seats. This sentiment is strong among the MLAs and the party, and it is expected to be implemented," he said.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 56 and 54 seats, respectively, while the Congress secured 44 seats.

