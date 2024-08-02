Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama gets bail in criminal intimidation case

Police booked Puja’s parents Manorama and Dilip and four others after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in the district’s Mulshi tehsil in 2023.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: August 02, 2024 17:45 IST
Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama
Image Source : PTI Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama

Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, on Friday got bail in criminal intimidation case. Manorama was apprehended from a lodge in Hirkaniwadi village near Mahad in Raigad district after Pune rural Police had launched a search for her and her husband Dilip Khedkar.

The Paud police in Pune rural had booked the Khedkar couple and five others under IPC sections, including 307, 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides invoking the Arms Act.

Puja Khedkar denied bail

The UPSC on Wednesday said it has cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations or selections. A Meanwhile, Delhi court denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits, saying these are serious allegations that "require a thorough investigation". "Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy," court observed. Khedkar, who has not been arrested in the case, had approached the court through her lawyer, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".

