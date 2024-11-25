Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs Devendra Fadnavis for CM as Mahayuti leadership battle intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

In a significant political development within the Mahayuti (grand alliance), the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP has reportedly agreed to support BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the Chief Minister (CM) position. This decision was made during a crucial meeting held on Sunday, where Ajit Pawar and his entire legislative team expressed their backing for Fadnavis as the next CM.

According to sources, future leadership dynamics were discussed at the meeting, wherein the Ajit Pawar faction made it evident that they were ready to go along with the BJP for the top position. Meanwhile, the Shinde camp, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is also firm in its demand that Shinde should be CM further. The Shinde faction particularly supports the programs he initiated, such as the "Ladli Behna" scheme, which has garnered significant benefits for the Mahayuti alliance and its supporters.

Shinde’s camp believes that keeping him as CM as advantageous for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as well as for other municipal elections. They argue that Shinde's leadership is essential for maintaining the alliance's continued momentum and support among voters.

On the other hand, leaders from the BJP argue that their party, which secured the highest number of seats in the recent elections, should have the Chief Minister's post. They are pushing for Devendra Fadnavis, who is a senior leader and former CM, to assume the role once again to strengthen the party’s position in the state.

In a related development, political leaders from all factions, including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, are expected to travel to Delhi today for further discussions. The outcome of these talks could significantly shape the political landscape of Maharashtra in the coming weeks.