'Let me go': IAF officer's wife alleges rape, forced conversion; two held, maulana on run

Nagpur:

A 24-year-old woman married to an Indian Air Force officer in Nagpur has alleged that she was raped after being administered an intoxicating substance, blackmailed using obscene videos, and later forcefed to convert to another religion. The main accused, a cleric, also pressured her to marry him against her will.

Police have arrested two accused in the case, while the main accused remains at large.

What is the case

According to the Nagpur Police, an FIR has been registered at Sonegaon Police Station based on the woman's complaint. The arrested accused have been identified as Ayyaz Taj Madare, a resident of Kalmeshwar, and Amin Sheikh. The third accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana, a resident of Tamia in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, is currently on the run. A police team has been sent to Tamia to trace him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Singa Reddy Rushikesh on Tuesday said the woman alleged in her complaint that she was forced into a relationship and subjected to extortion and pressure for religious conversion.

"After receiving the complaint, we immediately took the matter seriously, registered an FIR and arrested two accused. We have seized digital evidence from mobile phones and are examining it. Efforts are underway to recover and verify videos that are reportedly circulating. The investigation is still ongoing," the DCP said.

Childhood friend-turned abuser?

According to the complaint, the woman's husband serves in the Air Force and is posted outside the city. She works in property dealing. Police said the woman and the main accused had known each other since childhood and belonged to the same village. After her marriage in 2024, they allegedly reconnected through Instagram.

The woman alleged that in February 2025, the accused contacted her under the pretext of discussing a property deal and called her to a hotel in Nagpur. She claimed that he mixed an intoxicating substance in her juice, raped her while she was unconscious, and recorded videos and photographs, which were later used to blackmail her.

Police Inspector Rahul Tasare of Sonegaon Police Station said the complaint was filed on June 13, following which an FIR was registered. He confirmed that the two accused have been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend the third accused.

Video of forced conversion goes viral

Police have also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act in the case.

The woman has reportedly submitted a video to the police, alleging that the main accused performed certain rituals resembling black magic on her. Investigators have seized mobile phones and digital evidence for forensic examination.

Nikah against will, forced to eat beef

The complainant further alleged that she was taken to Tamia in Madhya Pradesh, where a Maulana recited the Kalma and conducted a Nikah ceremony according to Muslim customs without her consent. Police said these allegations are being investigated.

The woman has also alleged that she was served beef after the alleged religious conversion and marriage ceremony. Investigators are verifying all aspects of the complaint, including the events that allegedly took place in Tamia.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the possibility of involvement of more persons is also being examined.

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