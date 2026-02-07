What happened in the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in the last elections in 2017? The 2017 Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections delivered a decisive mandate, with the BJP securing majority control in both bodies. The results significantly shaped the district’s rural governance structure and political power balance.

The elections for the Latur Zilla Parishad and its constituent Panchayat Samitis were conducted in February 2017, at a time when rural political equations across Maharashtra were undergoing visible shifts. Local body elections in districts like Latur have always attracted attention beyond administrative circles, largely because their outcomes often hint at broader political momentum on the ground.

The district has historically seen multi-party contests, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) maintaining organisational presence across rural pockets. The 2017 results, however, delivered a mandate that was far more decisive in nature. Here’s a detailed look at how the numbers unfolded.

Latur Zilla Parishad election results 2017: BJP won clear majority with 36 seats

The Zilla Parishad verdict carried substantial political weight in shaping the district’s rural governance structure. Out of a total of 58 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 36, comfortably crossing the majority mark and establishing control over the council.

The Indian National Congress (INC) followed with 15 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to win 5 seats. Shiv Sena registered victory in 1 seat, while the remaining seat was won by an independent candidate.

Latur Panchayat Samiti election results 2017: Seat distribution across 116 seats

The Panchayat Samiti elections were held simultaneously, covering 116 seats across various blocks in the district.

The BJP once again led the tally, winning 72 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats, while the NCP accounted for 8. Shiv Sena won 3 seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and an independent candidate secured 1 seat each.

Latur Zilla Parishad vote share 2017: Party-wise vote distribution

In terms of vote share across the district, the BJP polled approximately 44.11 per cent of the total votes.

The Congress followed with around 29.25 per cent, while the NCP registered nearly 10.75 per cent. Shiv Sena accounted for about 7.43 per cent of the vote share, whereas the MNS secured roughly 0.57 per cent. The remaining votes were distributed among independents and smaller local fronts.

Latur rural political landscape after 2017 elections

The results reflected a politically one-sided rural structure in the district rather than an evenly balanced contest. With the BJP securing a clear majority in both the Zilla Parishad and the Panchayat Samitis, the party held a dominant electoral and organisational position across local governance bodies.

Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls held after five-year term completion

The elections were conducted following the completion of the previous five-year term, drawing notable political interest across the district. Given the decisive mandate in favour of the BJP at both tiers, attention remained on whether future elections would continue this clear majority pattern or move towards a more competitive rural outcome.

