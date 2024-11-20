Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Exit Polls predict Mahayuti's clear lead over MVA in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Exit polls for Maharashtra Assembly elections suggest a decisive lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with estimates projecting a comfortable majority over Mahavikas Aghadi.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Mumbai Updated on: November 20, 2024 21:18 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union minister Nitin Gadkari along with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

As voting concluded for the highly anticipated Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday (November 20), all eyes are now on the exit poll results, which provide an early indication of who might secure the majority in the 288 assembly seats and who could become the state's next Chief Minister. Maharashtra has witnessed a tumultuous political battle in the past, leading to splits in two of its most influential parties: the Shiv Sena (now divided into factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has also fractured into groups led by party patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who allied with the BJP to gain power.

Exit Poll Projections

Exit polls indicate a strong possibility of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance forming the next government:

1. Chanakya Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 152-160 seats

Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA): 130-138 seats

2. Matrize Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 150-170 seats
MVA: 110-130 seats

3. People’s Pulse Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 175-195 seats
MVA: 85-112 seats

