Eknath Shinde's first reaction on Kunal Kamra's 'traitor' jibe: 'Understand satire, but there should be limit' The Shiv Sena workers have vandalised the habitat centre in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde. However, the stand-up comedian has refused to apologise for his act.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded to the controversy stirred by comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent jibe at him, calling it “like taking a ‘supari’ (contract) to speak against someone.” Shinde, speaking at a BBC Marathi event, emphasized that while freedom of speech is important, it should come with limits. “We understand satire, but there should be a decorum. Otherwise, action causes a reaction,” he added.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has triggered a major political storm in Maharashtra with his controversial comments during a recent comedy show. Kamra performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, reportedly referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also took shots at recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits. Kamra’s remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Shiv Sena leaders.

In the wake of Kamra’s comments, members of Shiv Sena’s youth wing, known as Shiv Sainiks, vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where the show had been filmed. They also damaged a hotel within which the venue is located. The attack sparked further outrage and controversy over the boundaries of free speech and the appropriate reaction to political satire.

Shinde, in his response to the incident, stated, “This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone.” He further criticized Kamra for making provocative comments about the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, journalist Arnab Goswami, and industrialists, alleging that the comedian was using satire to target political figures for ulterior motives.

Kamra, however, stood his ground, saying he would not apologize for his remarks. He also criticized the vandalism at the comedy venue, stating that the venue itself should not be blamed for his comedy. "Freedom of speech means being able to poke fun at public figures, and my right to do so is not against the law," he asserted.

The controversy has prompted reactions from several political figures. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have come forward in defence of Kamra’s freedom of expression, condemning the actions of Shiv Sainiks who vandalized the venue. The incident highlights the ongoing debate over the limits of free speech, especially in the context of political satire.

As the issue continues to simmer, both sides have expressed their firm stance, with Kamra and his supporters emphasizing the importance of safeguarding free speech and Shinde and his allies calling for greater decorum in political discourse.

(PTI inputs)