Dog attacks young girls inside elevator in Mumbai building, owner helpless | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A tense incident inside the elevator of a residential high-rise in Mumbai's Malad West has sparked concern after CCTV footage showed a pet dog repeatedly lunging at three young girls while its owner struggled to control it.

The incident took place at Sheth Irene, where three girls were already inside the lift when a woman entered with her pet dog on a leash. Moments after the elevator doors closed, the dog became aggressive and repeatedly lunged towards the children, triggering panic inside the confined space.

The CCTV footage shows two of the girls quickly stepping out of the lift at the next opportunity, while the third child was briefly cornered against the elevator wall as the dog continued barking and pulling towards her. Throughout the ordeal, the owner struggled to restrain the animal, repeatedly pulling on its leash as it tried to break free.

When the lift stopped at the next floor, the third girl also exited safely, leaving the woman alone with the dog. The footage further shows the animal continuing to pull forcefully on the leash, dragging the owner before she eventually managed to regain control. The dog was wearing a muzzle throughout the incident, preventing it from biting anyone.

No injuries were reported, but the video has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns over pet safety and responsible handling of aggressive dogs in residential societies.

The incident comes just days after another dog attack involving a child in Maharashtra. On July 15, a five-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while waiting for her school van in Gondia. The dogs knocked her to the ground before a woman from the neighbourhood rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams, driving the animals away and preventing more serious injuries.

The two incidents have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of pet control norms in housing societies and better management of stray dogs in public areas.

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