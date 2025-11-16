Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi? Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at Congress over decision to go solo in BMC polls Uddhav Thackeray's remark comes after Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad signaled that her party is ready to go solo in the BMC polls. Interestingly, Gaikwad made the statement in presence of senior party leaders on Saturday.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Congress and said the grand old party is free to take a decision on its own if it wants to go solo in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which will likely be held in January next year.

"The Congress is an independent party, and so is mine. The Congress is free to take its decision, and my party is also free to do so," the former Maharashtra chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Thackeray's remark comes after Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad signaled that her party is ready to go solo in the BMC polls. Interestingly, Gaikwad made the statement in presence of senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

"We must ensure the election of Congress corporators... prepare for all 227 seats," she said, addressing a party meeting in Mumbai on Saturday. "We have conveyed to him (Chennithala) that Congress leaders and workers want to go alone, along with like-minded parties and groups."

Many Congress leaders in Mumbai are against including the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc, which also includes Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has critisied Congress over Gaikwad's statement and asked if the grand old party had the guts or vote base to take such a decision. "Does the Congress have the guts to go solo in the BMC elections? Are there any leaders, party workers or even votes left for the Congress?" said Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday.

"One needs courage to fight elections independently and it remains to be seen whether the Congress possesses it. The Congress' image has been weakened and it lacks the strength to take such a stand," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)