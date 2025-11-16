Palghar's 12-year-old girl dies after alleged 100 sit-up punishment for being late to school, triggers outrage When the girl’s body was brought back to her neighbourhood in Sativali, Vasai East, hundreds of locals gathered, accusing the school of negligence and demanding swift action.

New Delhi:

A wave of anger swept through Maharashtra’s Palghar district after the death of a 12-year-old girl, who locals claim was forced to perform 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school. The incident triggered a massive protest on Saturday night, with residents refusing to cremate the Class 6 student until action was taken against the school and the teacher involved.

Residents demand accountability

When the girl’s body was brought back to her neighbourhood in Sativali, Vasai East, hundreds of locals gathered, accusing the school of negligence and demanding swift action. Protesters insisted that the funeral would not proceed until a case was formally registered. The cremation took place late at night only after police filed an FIR and assured the family of a thorough probe.

Family alleges ‘inhuman punishment’

The child, who reportedly died at a Mumbai hospital on Friday night, had allegedly been punished on November 8 for reaching school late. Her mother claims the teacher made her do 100 sit-ups with her school bag still on her back an act she believes led to her daughter’s collapse and eventual death. Locals echoed the family’s accusations, calling the incident a result of severe misconduct and lack of oversight within the school.

Authorities have initiated an investigation, with police set to record statements from the family, nearby witnesses and school staff. Vasai Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange told PTI that officials who visited the school on Saturday found no staff members present. He added that an official inquiry would resume on Monday, with the department promising full cooperation and further action based on the findings.