Uddhav Thackeray returns as chair of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial trust Along with Uddhav, his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai have also been appointed to the trust for five years.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has restructured the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust and once again named Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as its chairman. A fresh government order has been issued confirming the new appointments, giving Uddhav a five-year term on the trust that oversees the memorial of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray, Subhash Desari among new members

Along with Uddhav, his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai have also been appointed to the trust for five years. Former MLA Shishir Shinde and legislator Parag Alvani will serve as members for three years. The trust will also include ex officio members, top state officials such as the chief secretary, principal secretaries from key departments, and the BMC commissioner.

The trust is supervising the construction of the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at the Mayor’s Bungalow site in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, a project that carries significant political and emotional weight. With Mumbai’s civic elections approaching, the decision is being viewed as a move that could help the ruling coalition strengthen its appeal among Marathi voters.

The public trust was set up in 2016, with Uddhav serving as its first chairman. He stepped down in 2019 after the term ended, following which Aaditya Thackeray briefly took over as chairman. The latest appointments come after the earlier five-year tenure, including Aaditya’s term, expired in March 2025.

Uddhav Thackeray questions Bihar election outcome

In a separate development, Uddhav Thackeray commented on the recent Bihar Assembly election results, expressing doubt over the outcome despite large crowds at Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. He said that while winners must be congratulated, the contrast between crowd turnout and the final result was “difficult to understand.”Uddhav also criticised the Election Commission, claiming that people in Bihar were asking whether the events seen earlier in Maharashtra were now being repeated there.

He insisted that the EC must provide clear and transparent answers if public faith in democracy is to be maintained.